The eastbound and westbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard will close temporarily at night beginning Tuesday as work continues on a road safety project aimed at making it safer and easier to get to military facilities in the Colorado Springs area, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced.

Eastbound South Academy Boulevard will close fully between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. beginning Tuesday evening until Friday morning, CDOT said in its news release Friday.

Westbound South Academy Boulevard will also fully close Tuesday through Friday between 6 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. nightly.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado 16 (exit 132A), where commuters will turn left and reenter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Westbound traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where drivers will turn left and reenter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard.

Closures are in place so that crews can remove bridge overhang structures and install girdle bracing, CDOT said.

The work is part of four regional projects that make up the $161 million Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project, scheduled to be completed in 2024, according to the project website. The work aims to make it safer and easier to get to military facilities in and around Colorado Springs, while also improving connectivity, freight access and the regional economy, state and local officials have said.