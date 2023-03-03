Another Colorado Springs intersection is getting a red-light camera, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a release.

The new camera, installed as part of the city's “Red-Light Safety Camera Program,” will go live at the intersection of East Woodman Road and Campus Drive on March 6.

The newest location will be the 20th intersection in the city to be equipped with the cameras, which capture images of vehicles running red lights 24 hours a day.

A 30-day warning period will be in place from March 6 to April 6, in which motorists who are caught running a red light on the new camera will receive a warning by mail, according to release from the Police Department.

List of intersections with red-light cameras Fillmore Street and Union Blvd

East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

Austin Bluffs and North Academy

Platte and North Murray

Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road

Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard

Maizeland and North Academy

Voyager Parkway and Academy Boulevard

Colorado Ave and 31st Street

Academy Blvd and Astrozon Boulevard

Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Parkway

Dublin Boulevard and Powers Boulevard (Information provided by City of Colorado Springs)

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

After the warning period, drivers will face a $75 citation for entering the intersection after the light turns red.

Signs will be posted surrounding the intersection to make drivers aware of the camera's presence. Violations are not issued until police personnel confirms the incident, the release said.

According to the release, the Red Light Camera program works to improve driver behavior by increasing enforcement of red-light laws and bringing awareness to the possible consequences of running red lights.

“Data shows that red-light safety cameras can change driving behavior and city officials chose the locations after evaluating several factors including crash data and where the technology would have the most impact,” the department said.