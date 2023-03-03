Another Colorado Springs intersection is getting a red-light camera, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a release.
The new camera, installed as part of the city's “Red-Light Safety Camera Program,” will go live at the intersection of East Woodman Road and Campus Drive on March 6.
The newest location will be the 20th intersection in the city to be equipped with the cameras, which capture images of vehicles running red lights 24 hours a day.
A 30-day warning period will be in place from March 6 to April 6, in which motorists who are caught running a red light on the new camera will receive a warning by mail, according to release from the Police Department.
After the warning period, drivers will face a $75 citation for entering the intersection after the light turns red.
Signs will be posted surrounding the intersection to make drivers aware of the camera's presence. Violations are not issued until police personnel confirms the incident, the release said.
According to the release, the Red Light Camera program works to improve driver behavior by increasing enforcement of red-light laws and bringing awareness to the possible consequences of running red lights.
“Data shows that red-light safety cameras can change driving behavior and city officials chose the locations after evaluating several factors including crash data and where the technology would have the most impact,” the department said.