Colorado Springs’ 19th red-light camera is expected to go live Tuesday, with a 30-day warning period in place for motorists who fail to stop at traffic lights, according to Colorado Springs police.

The camera was installed at Dublin and Powers boulevards and is part of the department’s “Red Light Safety Camera Program," police said in a statement.

“The goal of the red light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running,” the department said in its news release. “It is also a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs.”

During the monthlong warning period, drivers caught running the light will receive a written warning by mail, police said. Once the grace period ends Oct. 13, violators will get a $75 ticket, but no points on a driver’s license.

The police department's red-light camera program began in 2019 in response to a record 48 traffic deaths in the city the year prior, according to previous Gazette reporting. The cameras, touted as a safety measure, have been controversial, with residents saying they invade their privacy and are a way for the city to generate revenue through fines.

Critics cite the fact that red-light cameras installed in 2010 watched four Colorado Springs' intersections for less than a year before then-Mayor Steve Bach pulled the plug on the program, saying they did little to reduce crashes and weren't worth the personnel assigned to monitor them.

But police said the cameras hadn’t been given enough time to prove they could work, and have since revived the program.

"Data shows that red-light safety cameras can change driving behavior and city officials chose the locations after evaluating several factors including crash data and where the technology would have the most impact," the release said Tuesday.

Nine of the now 19 cameras in place, including Tuesday's addition, have been added since April. One more light is scheduled for installation this year at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Campus Drive, police spokesman Robert Tornabene said.

Other red-light locations include:

• East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

• Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

• North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

• North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

• Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

• Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

• East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

• East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

• Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard

• Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard

• Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road

• Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard

• Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard

• Voyager Parkway and North Academy Boulevard

• West Colorado Avenue and 31st Street

• South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard

• Voyager Parkway and Interquest Parkway

• Union Boulevard and Fillmore Street.