El Paso County residents can now review and provide comment on a new draft road safety plan designed to make local roads safer and reduce deaths and serious injury, officials announced Tuesday.
Through Aug. 12, residents can read and comment on the draft plan developed by the Department of Public Works, a county road safety plan consultant, residents and other partners. As part of the effort, the county "conducted a detailed analysis of current safety and crash trends in the region and identified priority roadway types for safety improvements, education and enforcement priorities," a news release said.
The draft plan is available online at epcsaferroads.com. Click on the "Download Plan Documents" link in the top right-hand corner, and then click the "El Paso Road Safety Plan" link under the Project Materials section.
Residents can email their comments on the plan to DOTSafetyPlan@elpasoco.com.
When finalized, the plan will guide the county and its partner agencies in implementing recommendations based on traffic safety data, officials said.
After public comment closes, the draft plan will be updated and presented to both the Highway Advisory Commission and the Board of County Commissioners before it is voted on, the release states.
Officials expect the road safety plan to be finalized by November.