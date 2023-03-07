A new online service is aimed at helping drivers find available parking in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City.

Parking Finder, championed by the city and a mobility solutions company called Modii, uses real-time data to update an interactive map that shows where there is available parking of different categories, including paid, free, handicap and motorcycle, among others.

The website prompts users to select the types of parking options they are looking for, which get displayed on a color-coded virtual street map. Users can also input an address and time frame to find immediate or future parking.

Parking Finder also shows number of available spots in an area, cost per hour, EV charging stations and the ParkMobile online parking payment service. Users can also see areas without parking.

“The new Parking Finder tool directly addresses the challenges users can face in locating available parking,” said Scott Lee, the city’s parking enterprise director. “The convenience of this tool puts parking availability in an easy-to-use format for all our users, no matter their parking needs.”

Not only can the community use this tool for parking, but city officials are also able to gather data from the website to assist them with planning and managing parking infrastructure.