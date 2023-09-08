Construction that will temporarily close eastbound and westbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard was scheduled to begin Friday as work continues on a road safety project, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

From Friday through Monday, South Academy under Interstate 25 was scheduled to see full evening and overnight closures as crews conduct overhead bridge demolition work on I-25.

Because of the demolition, northbound I-25 lanes will use the on- and off-ramps at South Academy between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to avoid construction and continue north.

Here is a full list of traffic impacts and detours:

South Academy Boulevard closures

• Sept. 8-11, 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., full closure of eastbound lanes under I-25.

• Sept. 8-11, 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. full closure of westbound lanes under I-25.

Detours

• Eastbound traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn left and reenter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.

• Westbound traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where they will turn left and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard.

• Northbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue north.

The county Department of Public Works will also close the left and middle lanes of northbound and southbound South Academy Boulevard over Bradley Road, just north of Pinello Elementary School, from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Sunday for concrete barrier and restriping work.

The stretch of Bradley Road under South Academy will then be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Tuesday until Thursday.

Bradley Road detours

• Eastbound traffic will divert south on South Academy Boulevard, exit onto US 85/87, turn around and re-enter South Academy northbound to the Bradley Road exit, and turn east.

• Westbound traffic will divert to Hancock Expressway, turn north and turn west onto Milton Proby Parkway, turn south and travel to the Bradley Road exit, or turn north to continue on northbound South Academy Boulevard.

Colorado 115

Both shoulders along Colorado 115 between Cherokee Drive, near Rock Creek Park southwest of Colorado Springs, and County Road F45, located 10 miles north of Penrose, will be closed until Sept. 30, according to CDOT.

Click or tap here to track live updates to Colorado 115 construction closures.

The work on South Academy and Colorado 115 is part of four regional projects that make up the $161 million Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project, scheduled to be completed in 2024, according to the project website. The work aims to make it safer and easier to get to military facilities in and around Colorado Springs, while also improving connectivity, freight access and the regional economy, state and local officials have said.

Monument closures

Between Saturday, traffic on Colorado 105 in Monument will be shifted to the southside lanes between Jackson Creek Parkway and Lake Woodmoor Drive to allow crews to work on the northside lanes. The closure originally stretched from Jackson Creek Parkway to Knollwood Drive.

The shift will last one year, according to the county.

Beginning Monday, Knollwood Drive between Colorado 105 and South Park Drive will be fully closed through January.

Crews are constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Knollwood and Village Ridge Point, the county said.

Click or tap here to view detours to access Village Ridge Point, including during school pickup and drop-off times.