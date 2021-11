Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said a "few" people were sent to the hospital following a crash at Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive Friday night.

Police received word of the crash around 9:10 p.m. According to officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the collision is a three-vehicle crash with at least one vehicle flipped over.

Crews are in the area and police say all lanes of westbound traffic on Woodmen are being diverted as well as most of eastbound traffic.