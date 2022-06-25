The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a car-and-bus collision that resulted in serious injuries to multiple people Saturday, officials with the department announced on social media.
Please avoid the intersection of Berkeley Ave and Mesa Ave. Pueblo Police are investigating an auto accident involving a car and bus with serious injuries to multiple persons. The cause and circumstances of the accident are under investigation. pic.twitter.com/pGLObOzeiT— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) June 25, 2022
The crash took place at the intersection of Berkeley and Mesa Avenues, officials said in a post sent just before 3 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time, officials said.