police lights

kali9, iStock

 kali9, iStock

The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a car-and-bus collision that resulted in serious injuries to multiple people Saturday, officials with the department announced on social media. 

The crash took place at the intersection of Berkeley and Mesa Avenues, officials said in a post sent just before 3 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time, officials said. 

