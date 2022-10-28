collision 10.29

Officials responded to a collision at Venetucci Boulevard and East Cheyenne Road on Oct. 28, 2022.

Multiple patients were taken to the hospital with critical injuries Friday following an accident at Venetucci Boulevard and Lake Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Westbound Lake Avenue was blocked after three cars collided. Officials did not specify the conditions of the victims or how many people were involved in the accident. 

Police announced the accident around 8:30 p.m. on Twitter, asking drivers to use an alternate route.

