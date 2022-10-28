Multiple patients were taken to the hospital with critical injuries Friday following an accident at Venetucci Boulevard and Lake Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Westbound Lake Avenue was blocked after three cars collided. Officials did not specify the conditions of the victims or how many people were involved in the accident.

Police announced the accident around 8:30 p.m. on Twitter, asking drivers to use an alternate route.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene a 3 car serious traffic accident with critical patients at lakes Av and Venerucci Blvd. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/j8MmIEsifS — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 29, 2022

