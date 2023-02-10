Infrastructure Highway Funding

Traffic moves along the notoriously congested stretch of I-10 through tribal land called the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in Chandler, Ariz. With the Gila River Indian Community’s backing, Arizona allocated or raised about $600 million of a nearly $1 billion plan that would widen the most bottleneck-inducing, 26-mile section of I-10 on the route between Phoenix and Tucson. But its request for federal money to finish the job fell short — a victim of the highly competitive battle for transportation grants under the new infrastructure law.

 Matt York — staff, AP

Exit 132A and the southbound right lane on I-25 between South Academy Blvd. and Santa Fe Ave. will face closures beginning Monday, Feb. 13 in continuation of the Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement program along I-25. 

Exit 132A will be closed nightly beginning Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 16.

There will also be multiple southbound right lane closures along 1-25 beginning Monday, Feb 13 through Feb. 17 to install lighting, shift barriers, and conduct embankment work.  

Officials are asking the public to use the signaled detours that will be available throughout closures. For more information regarding the project and future closures, please click or tap here

