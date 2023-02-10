Exit 132A and the southbound right lane on I-25 between South Academy Blvd. and Santa Fe Ave. will face closures beginning Monday, Feb. 13 in continuation of the Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement program along I-25.

Exit 132A will be closed nightly beginning Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 16.

There will also be multiple southbound right lane closures along 1-25 beginning Monday, Feb 13 through Feb. 17 to install lighting, shift barriers, and conduct embankment work.

Officials are asking the public to use the signaled detours that will be available throughout closures. For more information regarding the project and future closures, please click or tap here.