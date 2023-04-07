Three southbound lanes of North Powers Boulevard were closed at East Woodmen Road after a traffic crash Friday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Emergency responders reportedly extricated more than one trapped motorist just south of the Woodmen-Powers intersection. Individuals involved in the crash have been transported to the hospital in ambulances and are in stable condition, the fire department said.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
