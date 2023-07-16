A motorist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 on Saturday, according to Colorado Springs law enforcement.

Officers responded to a 6:15 p.m. call about a crash on northbound I-25, south of the Bijou Street exit, police said. Passing motorists stopped to render aid to an injured driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle that rolled over. The injured driver was taken to a hospital and treated for what officials called a “serious injury.”

Debris from the crash reportedly hit a vehicle on the southbound side of the freeway.

Police arrested Shante Godfrey, 42, in connection with the crash. Officials did not state the nature of the charges against Godfrey, but investigators at the scene determined that speed was a factor in the crash.

Godfrey was cited for driving 10-19 mph over the speed limit in November, court records show.