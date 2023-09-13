A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Colorado Springs' west side Tuesday, police said.

Around 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and Elkton Drive, near the El Paso County Department of Motor Vehicles building.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "serious bodily injuries" but is in stable condition, police said.

No aggravating factors, such as speed or alcohol impairment, appear to be involved in the crash, police said.