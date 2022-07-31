Excessive speed and lack of safety equipment contributed to a motorcyclist being seriously injured in a crash with another vehicle Saturday, according to Colorado Springs police.
Edwin Perez, the injured rider, may face charges in connection with the incident, officials said.
According to CSPD, a motorcycle traveling west “at a high rate of speed” in the 2100 block of Constitution Boulevard tried to pass another vehicle in the left lane and hit the rear of the car. Perez lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from it.
Police said the occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.