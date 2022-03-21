The motorcycle rider who died in a crash last week on the city's northeast side has been identified Monday by Colorado Springs police.

Derek Walters, 22, was killed in a crash Tuesday near Marksheffel and Tamlin roads, police said.

Officers responded that day to the area and found a motorcycle rider was suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries after crashing into a truck, police said. The rider was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the motorcycle rider was heading west on Tamlin Road at Marksheffel Road when he attempted a left turn. That's when "the motorcycle drifted across the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes and was struck by a southbound truck."

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified on Wednesday the rider as Walters, whose death was the fifth fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year, police said. There were also five such deaths this time in 2021.