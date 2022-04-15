The man killed in a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash April 8 has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Shane, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Friday.

Officials determined Shane was heading southbound on Havenwood Drive and was making a right turn onto westbound Woodmen Road. He was unable to negotiate the turn and laid his bike down. He was subsequently struck by a truck headed west on Woodmen. Police learned of the crash around 11:55 a.m. that day.

Shane's death is the eighth traffic fatality this year compared to nine at this time last year.