A man involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide, according to Colorado Springs police. 

Police said 44-year-old Vincent Dewitt was driving a sedan that collided with a motorcyclist on Marksheffel Road, between Drennan Road and Space Village Avenue, around midnight. 

The driver was also injured, and that the vehicle rolled several times, according to police.

Marksheffel was closed in both directions between Drennan Road and Space Village Avenue during the investigation. 

