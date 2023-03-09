The motorcyclist who died in the fatal crash in northeast Colorado Springs in late February has been identified as 26-year-old Mitchell Smith, according to a news release from police.

Officials said that on Feb. 27 police were called to a crash at the intersection of Cache La Poudre Street and Prairie Road. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling north on Prairie Road after stopping at a stop sign, and the rider heading west collided with the vehicle as it entered the intersection.

Police said the crash is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Alcohol has been ruled out as a determining factor in the crash.

This was the 10th traffic fatality of 2023 in Colorado Springs. Through Feb. 27 of last year, there were three traffic fatalities.