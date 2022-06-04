A man died in Fountain Saturday after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving while trying to perform an illegal maneuver on the road, officials with Fountain police announced.

Around 1:20 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash in the area of Squirrel Creek and Shumway roads and found the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling west on Squirrel Creek when he attempted to pass a vehicle in the right shoulder of road, lost control of the bike and crashed, according to officials.

Speed is believed to be factor in the crash.

Police said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs.

The roadway was closed for about three hours for police investigation.