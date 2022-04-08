One person is dead following a motorcycle-vs.-automobile crash Friday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Police were called to the area of Woodmen Road and Havenwood Drive just before noon Friday, according to officials. Officers attempted to aid the motorcyclist, but the person succumbed to their injuries.
Police investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was attempting to make a right turn onto westbound Woodmen from Havenwood and was struck by a truck heading west in the right lane, officials said. Impairment is not believed to have played a factor.
The department's major crash team is investigating, officials said.