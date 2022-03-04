Police Line Do Not Cross (copy) (copy)
A motorcyclist died Friday morning after crashing in northeastern Colorado Springs, police said.

 Springs police officers responded to the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway around 2:11 a.m. and found the rider dead from injuries suffered during the crash, police said.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Austin Bluffs Parkway shut down for several hours before reopening around 6:40 a.m., police said.

Officers did not release the rider's name. Identification will come from the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

