Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
iStock

A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash that closed a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday afternoon, officials with the police department announced. 

Just before 6 p.m., police received word about a crash off Tutt Boulevard, north of Barnes road. Tutt was closed between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes for hours due to police investigation, officials said.

The investigation revealed that a motorcyclist traveling south on Tutt lost control going into a curve and was ejected from his bike.

Despite life-saving measures from witnesses and medical personnel the man died at the scene of the crash, officials said. 

Tutt reopened just before 9:30 p.m.

Monument police seize firearms, methamphetamines discovered in stolen truck
Trial date set for Colorado Springs officer who allegedly assaulted teen that had relationship with girlfriend
12-year-old injured in shooting at Colorado Springs shopping mall

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments