A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash that closed a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday afternoon, officials with the police department announced.
Just before 6 p.m., police received word about a crash off Tutt Boulevard, north of Barnes road. Tutt was closed between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes for hours due to police investigation, officials said.
The investigation revealed that a motorcyclist traveling south on Tutt lost control going into a curve and was ejected from his bike.
Despite life-saving measures from witnesses and medical personnel the man died at the scene of the crash, officials said.
Tutt reopened just before 9:30 p.m.