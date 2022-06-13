Wreck.jpeg

A firefighter helps clear the scene of a motorcycle crash on Platte Avenue Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022.

 Mary Shinn, The Gazette

The eastbound lanes of Platte Avenue near Swope Avenue were closed Monday afternoon as police and fire crews responded to a crash that caused a motorcycle to collide with a light pole.

The wreck took place just after 3:30 p.m. when a bike traveling east on Platte apparently lost control after making contact with a car and ran into the pole, knocking it down, according to police spokesman Jason Newton. The rider was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for "serious life-threatening injuries." A second person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

The eastbound lanes were shut down while investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. Newton said some electrical wiring was exposed by the downed pole.

Neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash, police said. No arrests were announced.

