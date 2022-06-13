The eastbound lanes of Platte Avenue near Swope Avenue were closed Monday afternoon as police and fire crews responded to a motorcycle crash that knocked down a light pole.
The wreck took place just after 3:30 p.m. when a bike apparently lost control and ran into the pole, according to police spokesman Jason Newton. The rider was taken to a nearby hospital, but no information was available on their condition.
The eastbound lanes were shut down while investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. Newton said some electrical wiring was exposed by the downed pole.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.