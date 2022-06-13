Wreck.jpeg

A firefighter helps clear the scene of a motorcycle crash on Platte Avenue Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022.

 Mary Shinn, The Gazette

The eastbound lanes of Platte Avenue near Swope Avenue were closed Monday afternoon as police and fire crews responded to a motorcycle crash that knocked down a light pole.

The wreck took place just after 3:30 p.m. when a bike apparently lost control and ran into the pole, according to police spokesman Jason Newton. The rider was taken to a nearby hospital, but no information was available on their condition.

The eastbound lanes were shut down while investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. Newton said some electrical wiring was exposed by the downed pole.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

2 dead in motorcycle crash in north Colorado Springs
Crash between motorcycle and firetruck near downtown Colorado Springs sends one to hospital
Motorcyclist dies in Fountain after losing control of stolen bike

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments