Multiple closures along Interstate 25 are scheduled to occur beginning next week as part of the Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement Project, according to a Friday morning press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Beginning Wednesday July 19, the northbound ramp will be closed along Colorado Highway 16 near Mile Point 132 will be closed daily from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. to set concrete pavement through Friday, July 21.

Drivers can anticipate a detour, proceeding west on Mesa Ridge Parkway and using the southbound on-ramp to travel south through Exit 128. Drivers will then turn east onto Santa Fe Avenue, and from there will be able to reenter I-25 northbound, according to CDOT.

Additionally, nightly right lane closures along southbound I-25 will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and are scheduled to continue through Friday, July 21.

“All lanes reopen daily, 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. on Saturday,” department officials said.

On Tuesday, northbound and southbound closures will occur beginning at 6 p.m. between Mile Marker 127 and 135.

“Traffic on I-25 will be head-to-head, separated by temporary barrier with 11-foot lanes and 2-foot shoulders,” the department said.

“The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph. Slight traffic delays are expected, and motorists are urged to use extra caution while traveling in the new traffic pattern. Fines will be double through the construction zone,” according to the CDOT announcement.

A list of specific locations of nightly closures can be seen below:

• Sunday, July 16, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 132 to 128

• Sunday, July 16, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 135 to 132

• Monday, July 17, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound and southbound I-25 mobile lane closure between 127 to 135

• Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 135 to 128

• Wednesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., CO 16 northbound on-ramp to I-25 closure (mile 132). Use detour route.

• Friday, July 21, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., CO 16 northbound on-ramp to I-25 closure (mile 132). Use detour route.

• Friday, July 21, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 132 to 128

• Friday, July 21, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 135 to 132