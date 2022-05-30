The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a crash on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo Sunday.

Nickalas Smith, 46, of Pueblo, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Sunday evening.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, shortly after 5 p.m., Smith was driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade southbound on I-25, near mile marker 113, when the vehicle entered the median, became airborne, and flipped, ejecting him.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle prior to the crash is being asked to call the Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 719-544-2424.