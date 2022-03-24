The man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash at Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road on Wednesday morning has been identified as 56-year-old John Vidmar, officials with the El Paso County Coroner's office said Thursday.

Vidmar died at the scene of the crash, Colorado Springs police officials said. Police were first notified of the incident around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Vidmar's death is believed to be the first auto pedestrian fatality this year. Last year 15 people died in such incidents, according to officials.

Speeding and drunk driving are not considered to be factors in the crash, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department previously told The Gazette.

Roads were closed for several hours following the crash.