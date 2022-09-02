Police Line Do Not Cross Photo Credit: carlballou (iStock).

The man who died in a single fatal vehicle collision that sparked a brush fire Monday near the intersection of Brady Road and Payton Circle has been identified as Esad Heldic, 72, of Colorado Springs.

Police responded at 9:39 a.m. to investigate the crash. Officers determined the white Subaru Outback that Heldic was driving veered off the west edge of Payton Circle, just south of Brady Road, they said. The car struck two trees and caught on fire. Good Samaritans in the area removed Heldic, the Subaru's sole occupant, from the driver's side of the car before it was fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Colorado Springs firefighters and emergency medical responders treated Heldic before transferring him to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

This is the 33rd fatal traffic crash this year in Colorado Springs. This time last year, there were 35 fatal traffic crashes in the city, police said.

