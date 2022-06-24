Eastbound Woodmen Road is closed east of Interstate 25 following a fatal crash, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced via Twitter.
Police officials announced the closure around 3:45 p.m. Officials said the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.
Police officials said the motorcycle was traveling west on Woodmen nearing the intersection of Campus drive when a compact truck was traveling east on Woodmen to make a turn onto southbound Campus. The motorcycle braked causing him to be ejected from the bike prior to entering the intersection, the truck driver stopped to avoid impacted and the driver of the motorcycle hit the vehicle and died on scene.
Woodmen reopened around 7 p.m. officials said.
