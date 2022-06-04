One man died in a three-car crash east of Colorado Springs Saturday morning, officials with the Colorado State Patrol announced.
Troopers were notified of a crash in the area of Space Village Avenue and Air Lane around 11:40 a.m. involving a 20-year-old male driving a Ford, an 18-year-old female driving a Jeep and a 46-year-old male driving a Dodge, officials said. Trooper investigation revealed the male driving the Ford was heading south on Air Lane and didn't yield to traffic on Space Village going west.
The Ford was broadsided by the Jeep and rolled while being pushed into the Dodge, according to officials.
The 20-year-old male died on scene. Troopers closed the area to investigate for about 2½ hours.