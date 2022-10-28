Colorado Springs police have arrested a driver who they say fled the scene of a fatal crash Friday night.

The driver, identified by police as Michael Tapia, was involved in 3-car crash that was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Venetucci Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

The crash seriously injured multiple passengers inside the car Tapia was driving; one of the passengers later died, police said.

Investigators said Tapia was headed east on Lake Avenue and was attempting to turn left onto E. Cheyenne Road when his car collided with two vehicles that were westbound on Lake Avenue an approaching the intersection.

Officers located Tapia after he allegedly fled the scene; he was taken to a local hospital where he was "treated for injuries and evaluated for impairment," police said.

Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the investigation, police said.