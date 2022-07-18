A man has been arrested after reportedly causing a crash and power outage Monday morning, Colorado Springs police said.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported an erratic driver was traveling on Cimarron Street before crashing near the intersection at 8th Street around 10:50 a.m. Police believe the driver left the original crash scene and continued to cause more damage before he was arrested in the 1000 block of West Moreno Avenue, KKTV reported.

Police linked the crash to a power outage that originally affected 531 Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the area of 8th and Cimarron streets, according to the CSU outage map.

The map now indicates that power has been restored. The identity of the suspect who caused the crash has not been released.

