collision 10.29

Officials responded to a collision at Venetucci Boulevard and East Cheyenne Road on Oct. 28, 2022.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs police have arrested a driver who they say fled the scene of a fatal crash Friday night. 

The driver, identified by police as Michael Tapia, was involved in 3-car crash that was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Venetucci Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

The crash seriously injured multiple passengers inside the car Tapia was driving; one of the passengers later died, police said.

Investigators said Tapia was headed east on Lake Avenue and was attempting to turn left onto E. Cheyenne Road when his car collided with two vehicles that were westbound on Lake Avenue an approaching the intersection.

Officers located Tapia after he allegedly fled the scene; he was taken to a local hospital where he was "treated for injuries and evaluated for impairment," police said. 

Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the investigation, police said. 

Tags

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments