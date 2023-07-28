A pedestrian who was killed earlier this month off North Academy Boulevard after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk and hit the person has been identified, according to a Friday news release from Colorado Springs police.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. July 12 near the Discount Tire store on the 300 block of North Academy, police said.

Raynard Terrence Atkins, 45, died in the crash, according to the El Paso Coroner's Office.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on North Academy and Atkins was on the east sidewalk when the crash happened. The driver pulled over immediately after the crash and called 911, police said.

Atkins died on scene.

Neither impairment nor speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said, and no arrests have been announced.