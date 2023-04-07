Work will begin later this month on a $6.7 million project to improve water service reliability along the North Academy Boulevard corridor, Colorado Springs Utilities officials said.

Construction will be broken down into three phases and work is scheduled to get underway April 24, Utilities officials said in a Friday news release.

Crews will replace several water valves on large pipelines at various intersections along North Academy Boulevard to "reduce unplanned service outages in the future," the project website states. For example, there was a large water main break in this area, at North Academy and Maizeland Road, in March 2021.

"That particular break caused an extensive amount of damage," said Jennifer Jordan, a Utilities spokeswoman. "It flooded the area and broke a gas line. Combined with other indicators in the area, it was identified as an area where we needed to go back in and follow up."

More Information Colorado Springs Utilities will host an open house on the project Tuesday night, April 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd. Utilities staff will answer questions and discuss details of the project, according to a press release. Booths with impact area maps and sample water main pipes and valves will be on display at the open house, officials said.

The new valves will allow Utilities officials to better control the water system in an emergency. They will be able to shut off smaller sections of the water main during a break to make repairs, Jordan said.

Lane closures and periodic water service interruptions will occur as crews install the new valves, officials said. Some residents and businesses could experience water service outages for up to three days. Officials will notify residents and businesses in affected areas before the planned outages, Jordan said.

Unexpected water outages could also occur without notice, the website states.

Access to area businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

Work on the first phase begins April 24 on Academy Boulevard between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Maizeland Road. This phase is expected to last about a month, officials said in the release.

During the first phase, crews will work concurrently at the Maizeland Road and North Carefree Circle intersections at Academy, according to a project timeline on the Utilities website.

The road will immediately be repaved after the valve work is completed, Jordan said.

Officials have planned water outages for utilities customers in this area from May 2-4. Construction will happen 24 hours a day during planned water outages to minimize water service disruption, the website states.

During the second phase, which is scheduled to begin in spring 2024, officials will complete work at the Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway intersection.

A future project at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Meadowland Road is scheduled between fall 2024 and spring 2025, according to the project website.

The valve replacement project will be paid for with capital funds, Jordan said.

People with questions or concerns about the project should email engage@csu.org.

Colorado Springs Utilities is also spending $9 million to upgrade utilities as part of a city-led project that is upgrading aging and deteriorating portions of South Academy Boulevard, the first major repairs to the critical transportation corridor that goes through Colorado Springs' southeast side since it opened more than five decades ago in 1969.