A crash in east Colorado Springs caused a major road to close, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

All southbound lanes at Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road were closed at 4:11 p.m. after a traffic accident.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The crash was cleared around 6 p.m. and all lanes reopened shortly after.

This is a developing story and will be updated.