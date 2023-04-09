A crash in east Colorado Springs caused a major road to close, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
All southbound lanes at Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road were closed at 4:11 p.m. after a traffic accident.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
The crash was cleared around 6 p.m. and all lanes reopened shortly after.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
All SB lanes are blocked at Academy & Maizeland for a crash. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 9, 2023
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only