Access to a major Interstate 25 interchange will be closed for several months, a spokesperson with the city of Colorado Springs announced in a news release.

Starting Monday, the northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp to Fontanero Street will be closed as construction begins on the third and final phase of the Centennial Boulevard Extension, a major traffic relief route in the northwest part of the city and a project 30 years in the making.

The full closure, which also includes the westbound lanes of Fontanero Street under the overpass, is expected to last three months, spokesperson Eric Sieger said. Two-way traffic will be diverted to the eastbound lanes, he said.

Once that is complete, two-way traffic will divert to the westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes undergo construction. The second closure will last an additional three months, Sieger said. The ramps will remain closed.

"These closures are necessary for the safety of the traveling public and construction workers and allow for faster construction timelines minimizing overall traffic impacts to the public," the release said.

The completion of the extension will fully connect the four-lane Centennial Boulevard, a major north-south connection that previously dead-ended just south of Fillmore Street, to Fontanero Street and ultimately to Interstate 25. The new stretch of roadway is designed to alleviate congestion on major east-west roads like Fillmore and Garden of the Gods Road, and increase mobility and access to westside neighborhoods and schools, the Veterans Affairs clinic and Sondermann Park.