A traffic crash has closed multiple lanes on Constitution Avenue at Powers Boulevard and caused a power outage in the area Tuesday, according to Colorado Springs police and utilities.

Police and firefighters responded to a "large" crash around 1:30 p.m. Fire crews also report a fire from an electrical box.

All eastbound lanes and two lanes of westbound Constitution are blocked just east of Powers.

Colorado Springs Utilities reports that more than 900 customers are without power.

Crews are en route to a power outage impacting over 900 customers near Powers and Constitution. Equipment was damaged due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area as traffic is backed up and traffic lights are out. For updates:https://t.co/dObweq9Dwy pic.twitter.com/x7ItThL0kv — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 14, 2021

