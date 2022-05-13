Police lights
Gazette file

Interstate 25 is closed in both directions at South Circle Drive Friday night due to a major crash and police activity, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced on Twitter. 

In a tweet posted just before 10:40 p.m., police said there was a major accident on the highway. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Police officials said the crash happened in the southbound lane, north of the South Academy exit.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately provided. 

