A "major" traffic crash has closed a portion of a busy road in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, first responders said.

Around 2:50 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a crash on South Circle Drive, just east of Janitell Road near Harrison High School.

Both CSFD and the Colorado Springs Police Department said westbound South Circle Drive is now shut down at Hancock Expressway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Click here for road conditions on the Gazette's interactive traffic map.