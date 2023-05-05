A route on U.S. 24 between Hartsel and Antero Junction in Park County will reopen to traffic at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A 21-day closure began April 17, allowing for the construction of two bridges along U.S. 24, CDOT said in the Friday news release. The highway is a key route for travelers heading west from Colorado Springs to areas including Buena Vista and the Collegiate Peaks.

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will continue at both locations until the project is complete in June, CDOT's news release said.

Both bridges, built in 1937, were structurally deficient, CDOT said.

