A crash is causing lane closures on southbound Interstate 25 in northern Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The three left-side southbound lanes on I-25 are closed between North Academy Boulevard (Exit 150) and Woodmen Road (Exit 149) following a crash at 3:36 p.m.
UPDATE: Just before 5 p.m., CDOT announced only one left southbound lane remains closed.
UPDATE: At 5:29 p.m., all lanes reopened to traffic.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
A separate crash has closed one southbound lane on I-25 at Burnt Mill Road (Exit 88).
For traffic updates, visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map.