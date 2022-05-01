Fire activity caused a northbound lane closure on Interstate 25 near Mesa Ridge Parkway, according to a Tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The right lane between U.S. 85 and Exit 132 was closed just before 2 p.m. Around 3:20 p.m., the lane reopened to traffic, CDOT said on Twitter.
#I25 northbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between US 85 and Exit 132 - Mesa Ridge Parkway. https://t.co/y4gPfmgiIn— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 1, 2022
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.