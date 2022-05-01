Mesa Ridge Parkway fire, I-25

Fire activity caused a northbound lane closure on Interstate 25 near Mesa Ridge Parkway, according to a Tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

The right lane between U.S. 85 and Exit 132 was closed just before 2 p.m. Around 3:20 p.m., the lane reopened to traffic, CDOT said on Twitter. 

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

