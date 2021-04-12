Commuters between Colorado Springs and Denver can expect a series of overnight closures on Interstate 25 starting Monday night near Monument, says the Colorado Department of Transportation.
From 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 8 p.m. April 16 through 5 a.m. April 17, southbound I-25 will be closed beneath the County Line Road bridge. The County Line Road bridge and the northbound I-25 off-ramp to County Line Road will also be closed.
Traffic will funnel into one lane just north of the County Line Road bridge and will detour around the closure using the southbound I-25 ramps at County Line Road, officials said.
Drivers should use the Colorado 105 interchange for local access. To access southbound I-25, travelers should drive north on I-25 and turn around at the Greenland Road interchange.
From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and again from 8 p.m. April 15 to 5 a.m. April 16 there will be a full closure of northbound I-25 beneath the County Line Road bridge. The southbound I-25 ramps at County Line Road will also be closed.
Traffic will again funnel into one lane, this time just south of the County Line Road bridge, and detour around the closure using the northbound I-25 off- and on-ramps at County Line Road, the agency said.
Motorists can use the Colorado 105 interchange for local access and to access I-25.
Drivers should expect delays up to 20 minutes. Road impacts during the overnight closures could begin as early as 6:30 p.m., officials said.
Drivers will also face moving, single-lane closures for the next several weeks on highways across the state while workers repair potholes, the agency said.
“Patching potholes is an essential part of the work we do to maintain our system so it’s safe and reliable for the traveling public,” the agency's Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release.
Drivers can report potholes on state highways to agency hotlines so repairs can be scheduled, John Lorme, the department's Division of Maintenance and Operations Director, said in the release.
To report a pothole on a state highway in southeastern Colorado, drivers can call the Colorado Department of Transportation customer service hotline for Region Two at (719) 562-5568.