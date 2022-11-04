Colorado Department of Transportation is warning motorists to avoid Interstate 25 over South Academy Boulevard on Thursday night while crews work on a bridge reconstruction project.

Northbound and southbound lanes will close for a deck pour from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5:30 a.m. The stretch of South Academy Boulevard under I-25 will experience a full westbound closure from 6 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. and a full eastbound closure 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Traffic will use nearby off- and on-ramps to avoid the impacted area. The following detours will be in place, according to CDOT:

Southbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue south.

Northbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue north.

Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Blvd.

Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Ave./South Circle Dr. (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Blvd.

Elsewhere, Colorado 94 will experience alternating single lane closures east and westbound on Saturday. The highway will also undergo daytime paving and striping Sunday, Monday and Thursday, with alternating lane closures planned during rumble strip installation between 8 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

CDOT posted the following full schedule of traffic impacts for Colorado 94: