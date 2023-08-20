Commuters on Interstate 25 accustomed to using the express lanes on the Gap — the 18-mile stretch of freeway between Monument and Castle Rock — should now expect to pay a toll.

Northbound motorists will now be charged $1.75 to travel to Larkspur and $2.75 to drive to Castle Rock, according to a sign near the County Line Road exit.

When the commuter lane was added to the interstate in 2022, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a testing period during which toll fees would be waived. The testing period was expected to end sometime during 2023, according to the CDOT website.