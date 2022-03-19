Southbound Powers Boulevard at South Carefree Circle is closed due to a crash involving a police officer, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced on Twitter Saturday.
Colorado Springs police told Gazette news partner KKTV that a uniformed officer in a marked cruiser was responding to a call for service with lights and sirens when they were involved in a crash. Another driver allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way and hit the police cruiser.
The officer and the other driver were both taken to the hospital but are expected to be ok, according to KKTV.
Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.
"Roadways and lanes of traffic will be closed for an extended time as the investigation is completed," Colorado Springs police said in a tweet.
