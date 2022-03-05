One person has been hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash downtown resulting in lane closures on Nevada and Colorado avenues Saturday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced via Twitter.
In a tweet sent at 11:25 a.m., police officials said all northbound lanes of Nevada and all eastbound lanes of Colorado east of the intersection are closed until further notice. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The person taken to the hospital suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said. The department's major crash team is not investigating the crash which usually means that it will take less time for the roadways to reopen. Officials estimate the roads to be clear in roughly an hour.