Westbound Fillmore Street is closed at Centennial Boulevard for an injury crash, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday.

Police officials tweeted the closure just after 4:30 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. 

Police said the crash involved two vehicles and at least one rolled over. One person was trapped in the crash but was rescued. Two people were taken to the hospital. 

